CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is not wasting time when it comes to a housing study.
During last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, county Administrator Chris DeBolt said several roundtable discussions on the topic were held recently at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Those meetings included non-profit organizations, municipal leaders, and potential housing developers.
“These meetings were very worthwhile,” DeBolt said. “We received valuable feedback that will go into completion of our plan.”
County officials are working with the consulting firm Urban Partners of Philadelphia, which began the study last year. It included a survey that garnered numerous responses toward a comprehensive analysis of housing needs in the county. The analysis will include infrastructure, household size, income ranges, and ability to offer housing and transportation for jobs in the county.
The study also addresses the homeless population and needs for low-income residents including housing, day care, and transportation.
“There will be more progress moving forward over the next several months,” DeBolt said.
In other board action:
• CONGRATULATIONS — The board recognized the Finger Lakes Community College men’s volleyball team, which won the national junior college championship last month. FLCC was in its first year of interscholastic competition.
“A year ago we were just playing volleyball in open gym. We’ve come a long way,” said coach Andrew Solomon, who was named national junior college coach of the year. “This season was nothing short of amazing. This was like winning the Super Bowl.”
• REAPPOINTMENTS — The board reappointed two county officials, Michele Smith (director of human resources) and Sean Barry (chief information officer).
• SEARCHES — The board appointed search committees to find new directors for public health and real property tax services. Mary Beer, the county’s public health director, is retiring later this year, and Donna LaPlant, director of real property tax services, has resigned.