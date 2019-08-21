CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a resolution at its meeting tonight to pay a $15,000 fine for violations at the Ontario County Humane Society’s animal-cremation operations.
Bryan Young, deputy administrator for Ontario County, said the Humane Society did not have New York State Crematory Incinerator Operator certification, that it had failed to do annual inspections of the crematory and associated annual reports.
“It’s our building and our equipment,” said Young in explaining why the county was fined. “That’s why it came to the county. The county pays it and they (the Humane Society) are reimbursing.”
The county contracts with the Humane Society to run the operation. The Humane Society provides cremation services for veterinary offices and pet owners.
Mary Anne Kowalski, a resident of Romulus and a former state Department of Health employee whose duties included regulatory issues, said her actions led the state to investigate.
“You should know that the violations were as a result of my complaints to the state,” she wrote in a letter to the Board of Supervisors.
“There are also issues with the compliance with the NYS Department of State Pet Crematory permit. Until recently, OCHS/Ontario County did not have a permit to operate a pet crematory. It got a permit, but that does not resolve almost 20 years of unlicensed operation of the pet crematory. This is particularly upsetting to me, as my dog Barney was euthanized at a vet clinic that uses OCHS. How do I know I got Barney’s ashes back if the crematory, owned by the county, is operating with no state oversight and record keeping requirements? I don’t trust it and I cry every time I think about it. … I suspect I am not the only one who will be upset that OCHS and Ontario County operated an unlicensed facility that took care of their pets. I doubt that the veterinarians have a clue either.”
Young noted that corrections have been made since being notified of the violations by the state.
“Within two weeks we had corrected the issues,” Young said.
“We (the county) weren’t aware of these things either,” Young added. “The DEC didn’t pick up on it either.”
