Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has issued a travel advisory due to icy road conditions created by the storm moving into the area late Sunday morning.
A no-unnecessary-travel advisory will be in place until further notice.
Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Snow likely. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: December 1, 2019 @ 2:46 pm
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. * WHERE...WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, LEWIS, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE ICE. TRAVEL WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED...PARTICULARLY ON UNTREATED SECONDARY ROADS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL AFFECT HOLIDAY TRAVELERS AND WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND ICE WILL CREATE DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. SUBMIT SNOW AND ICE REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. &&
