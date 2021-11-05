HOPEWELL — The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Ontario County Jail.
In a news release, the county sheriff's office said the male inmate was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday. Corrections officers and staff started life-saving measures until Canandaigua Ambulance personnel arrived.
The inmate was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, treated in the emergency room, and later admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit. The inmate died in the ICU at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Sheriff's office Lt. Dave Cirencione said the agency could not comment on the cause of death, which will be determined after an autopsy by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's office.
The deceased inmate was the sole occupant of the cell.
Cirencione said the attorney general's office is leading the investigation. The sheriff's office criminal investigations division is assisting with the probe.