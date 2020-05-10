CANANDAIGUA — During the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks and pantries in Ontario County and across the state have been working overtime to feed the people and families impacted most by the crisis.
In recognition of that work, the county is taking part in a statewide campaign to raise awareness and support for food banks and pantries, and to honor the volunteers devoted to food distribution in this region.
The campaign, called “Take 5 for New York Food Banks,” asks residents to give $5 (or a multiple of $5) or volunteer five hours at a food pantry. The county also is using the opportunity to promote upcoming food distribution events and the county’s Nourish Your Neighbor (NYN) program, which works with several Ontario County food pantries and local organizations to increase the number of healthy foods available at pantries.
“Over the past two months, there been a surge in demand for the service provided by our food banks and pantries and they have been performing yeoman’s work in keeping our most vulnerable residents fed and nourished during this challenging time,” county Board of Supervisors Jack Marren said. “We are asking residents to consider donating non-perishable food items to their local food pantry or make a donation to FoodLink food bank and it will be used it to nourish our neighbors.”
According to FoodLink, which serves 16 partner hunger relief agencies in Ontario County, the organization in March distributed 41 percent more food and purchased 125 percent more food than the previous year. As part of the pandemic, FoodLink also worked with the county to provide emergency food supply boxes at several distribution events — with 300 boxes distributed at each event.
The next two food distribution events, both of which require pre-registration, will be May 11 at Zion Fellowship in Canandaigua and May 18 at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center.