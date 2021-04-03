GENEVA — The Ontario County Justice Coalition asked Geneva High and Middle school students to write about someone who died as the result of gun violence. It could have been someone they knew personally, or a public figure.
The organization’s inaugural Students Against Gun Violence Writing Contest is in the books, and the Coalition honored the winners March 27 at what it hopes will become an annual award ceremony.
Participants were asked to provide a brief explanation of why, when, where, and how the person’s death occurred, as well as a description of the hypothetical “what-if” this person was still alive today and had been able to live their life to the fullest.
To promote participation and engagement in social justice conversations, like those relating to gun violence, the Coalition offered a monetary reward for each of the winners from the middle school and high school. The organization awarded its entire $1,500 budget to the winners.
This year’s winners were:
Grand Prize ($300 apiece): Manpreet Mand and Jordan Myer.
Second Place ($150): Jaydel Figueroa, Sally Young and Amaya Moore.
Third Place ($75): Ariana Cottman, Jakiyahh Lennon, Jalyssa Diaz and Maddison Martinez.
Runners-up ($50): Zihan Zhao, Tyqwan Coles and Justin Trunzo.
Mand, a sophomore, was the only non-senior among this year’s entrants.
The ceremony the Coalition held last weekend was virtual. Students were encouraged to share their pieces aloud to their families, Geneva City School District administrators, and Coalition members.
Khuram Hussain, associate professor of education and vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, began the event by delivering a brief speech on gun violence. Hussain focused on social justice while reflecting on the themes and ideas included in the student submissions.
Coalition President and founder Juanita Aikens spoke next, summarizing the ways in which the students embody the values of justice, equality and unity on which the organization was founded. She added that she wants the organization to remain a meaningful platform for the voices of today’s youth, many of whom will become tomorrow’s leaders.
Lentory Johnson closed the ceremony, sharing her experiences with gun violence that fuel her desire for justice.
Johnson provided a charitable donation for the contest, as did the Light the Way Foundation, Friends of Legacy Park, United Christian Leadership Ministry, and other community members.
To see the award ceremony in its entirety, to make a donation, or if interested in getting more involved, visit https://ontariocountyjusti.wixsite.com/ocjc.