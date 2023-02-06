CANANDAIGUA — A K-9 called an icon of the Ontario County sheriff’s office was given a big sendoff Wednesday.
Sheriff Dave Cirencione said K-9 Kelly, the partner of Sgt. Stephen Swarthout for the past eight years, was retired. Kelly will continue to live with Swarthout and his family.
Kelly joined the sheriff’s office as a partner to Swarthout — then a deputy — in March 2015. Cirencione said among many roles Kelly was known as a sheriff’s office “socialite,” spending hundreds of hours visiting sheriff’s office personnel and visitors, including children and crime victims.
“Kelly always made them feel welcome,” Cirencione said.
Over eight years, the male German Shepherd located dozens of missing persons and wanted subjects, cleared hundreds of buildings, and sniffed out countless packages of illicit drugs. Cirencione said the wear and tear of the job took its toll on the 9-year-old dog.
“Most importantly, he assured the safety of his partner, Sgt. Swarthout,” Cirencione said. “K-9 Kelly is an icon of the Ontario County Office of Sheriff.”
Cirencione said Kelly’s retirement leaves the sheriff’s office with four K-9 officers: three German Shepherds and a bloodhound. Another German Shepherd likely will be acquired in the future.
Swarthout took to the sheriff’s office radio Wednesday to wish Kelly a fabulous retirement, as many do for retiring police officers. He called Kelly his best friend “on four paws” and his partner.
Swarthout said he loved sharing the job with the dog for the past eight years.