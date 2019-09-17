SENECA — Casella Waste Systems announced Monday it will begin installing more methane collection wells at the Ontario County Landfill, beginning Wednesday.
Casella officials said there has been light landfill odor along the eastern side of the 389-acre landfill on County Road 5.
The drilling rig will arrive Wednesday. Officials said those attending an open house at the landfill Saturday may get to see live well installations. However, they warned that there is a potential for increased odor as the wells are drilled and buried waste is disturbed. Officials said they will work to minimize any nuisance odors and get the wells online as soon as possible.
The open house is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday also marks the county’s fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the Farmington Department of Public Works on Hook Road. The last day to register is Friday.