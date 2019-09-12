SENECA — A free open house and tours of the Ontario County Landfill at 3555 County Road 49 will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The public is invited to learn more about the county’s efforts to reduce waste and encourage recycling. Guided tours of the landfill and its Material Recovery Facility will allow visitors to ask Casella Waste Services experts who operate the facility about landfill and recycling operations.
In addition to the guided tours, there will be visual presentations, face-painting, touch-a-truck, raffles, giveaways, fun games and a free lunch and ice cream.
Grand prizes for the raffles will be a snowblower and an outdoor grill.
With questions, call (207) 604-4497.
The event will take place rain or shine.