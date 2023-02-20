CANANDAIGUA — An Ontario County department has started a program aimed at reducing the number of plastic straws thrown in the garbage.
In a news release, the county’s Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management announced the start of the Every Sip Counts campaign. It begins Friday, Feb. 24, which is National Skip the Straw Day.
“Many residents in our county already value our region’s environmental health and have adopted behaviors like skipping the straw or using reusable utensils when they are out,” said Carla Jordan, the county’s director of sustainability and solid waste management. “Every Sip Counts is a great way for businesses to show their customers that they value it too, by helping reduce the use of single-use plastics in their establishments.”
A kickoff event is planned for 2-5 p.m. Friday at New York Kitchen. It will include campaign discussions and materials distributed to establishments that want be in the program.
“Sustainability is one of New York Kitchen’s core values and we are thrilled to champion the Every Sip Counts initiative alongside Ontario County,” said Alyssa Belasco, New York Kitchen’s executive director. “We invite others to join us in straw reduction efforts by simply shifting to providing straws upon request, and collectively these efforts will help reduce our carbon footprint.”
It is estimated that as many as 390 million plastic straws get thrown away every day in the United States; it takes a straw 200 years to break down. Studies have also found the majority of customers choose not to take a straw when they are offered one.
Participating local establishments are not required to get rid of straws entirely but instead are asking customers to request a straw instead of being provided one automatically. Jordan said some restaurants have transitioned to biodegradable paper straws or implement an opt-in approach.
In addition to the impact on sustainability, deterring straw usage has other benefits like reducing operating costs. Jordan said her department has tools and resources to help businesses implement the policy and promote it to their customers.
Local businesses interested in joining the initiative can get access to things like window decals, table tents, and pins for free by committing to implement the opt-in policy with their customers. The educational materials will be available for pickup during the kickoff event at New York Kitchen or at the department of sustainability office upon advanced request.
Jordan said her department provides information and resources to support Ontario County residents in their recycling and waste reduction efforts throughout the year.
For more information about Every Sip Counts, how to sign up as a business and other recycling related questions, see ontariocountyrecycles.org or call 585-393-3090.