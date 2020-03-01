CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County’s administrator is on a leave of absence and her future with the county is unclear.
Victor Supervisor Jack Marren, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, confirmed by email Saturday that Mary Krause is on a paid leave of absence.
“I have no additional statements at this time on the matter,” Marren said. “When additional information is available, it will be shared.”
Marren declined to comment on whether the development with Krause is related to a dispute with Sue Cirencione, the county’s former STOP-DWI administrator. Cirencione said she retired from the job in January and is now the owner of the Big M in Ovid.
During a county Traffic Safety Board meeting last year, Cirencione and other board members criticized the county for what Cirencione called an 80-percent cut in the STOP-DWI budget. Specifically, Cirencione said a sheriff’s deputy dedicated to impaired driving enforcement was cut from her proposed budget, and a full-time employee in her office was reduced to part time.
At this time, Cirencione has declined to discuss her reasons for leaving the job.
Krause was hired as the county’s human resources director in 2011 and became county administrator in 2015. She is the first female administrator in county history.
The Board of Supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for Thursday.