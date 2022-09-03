CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is turning to the public in an effort to improve the county’s human and social services programs.
County leaders, in working with the Partnership for Ontario County, have crafted a community-wide survey. It includes questions aimed at gathering perceptions about county resources.
“Our culture is one of continuous improvement — and who better to help us gain insight for improvements than the citizens who rely on our services and programs,” County Administrator Chris DeBolt said in a news release. “We developed the survey to help us identify any gaps in resource availability, awareness, and access.”
County residents and those who work in the county are encouraged to take the survey at the county or Partnership websites.
“Ontario County offers a wide spectrum of services to the community, and our hope is that the survey will uncover any blind spots in our service offerings and how they are delivered,” said Tracey Dello Stritto, executive director of the Partnership for Ontario County.
Paper versions of the survey are available at Ontario County libraries and town halls. The survey is brief, confidential and available in English and Spanish.
The deadline to submit surveys is Sept. 30.