CANANDAIGUA — In an effort to find Ontario County’s future leaders, a new organization starting this fall is taking applications from prospective members.
Leadership Ontario, or LeadOn, is a collaboration of business, government, non-profit and educational leaders. Administered by The Partnership for Ontario County, it is designed to attract community leaders from diverse backgrounds who are committed to staying involved in the community.
“We have been working on this for a year or two. We are happy to see it finally come to fruition,” said Tracey Dello Stritto, the Partnership’s executive director. “Ontario County is poised and primed for this. We want to make sure people here are happy and want to stay here.”
During 13 program days over 10 months, participants will help address critical issues facing the county. They also can strengthen leadership skills and build connections with others in the program.
Applicants must live or work in the county and be committed to establishing relationships, problem solving, being open-minded, and “paying it forward” in the community.
The program, overseen by a steering committee, was modeled on similar programs in upstate New York. Kari Buch, executive director of the United Way of Ontario County, participated in a similar program called Leadership Genesee.
“As a graduate of Leadership Genesee, I am excited to see a program focusing on developing and embracing leaders in Ontario County. LG helped me explore my inner leadership skills, foster new skills, and expand my knowledge,” Buch said. “To have a program like this in Ontario County is truly incredible and we hope to have applicants from all corners of the county.”
Mary Krause, Ontario County administrator and steering committee member, said the county is the founding sponsor of the program.
“Ontario County welcomes this exciting and comprehensive development program in our community. It is a unique opportunity for our future leaders to take a deeper dive into what makes Ontario County all that it is today,” Krause said. “The county Board of Supervisors believes its support for Leadership Ontario is a critical investment in a vibrant tomorrow for all of us.”
“The Leadership Ontario program days are full of hands-on, interactive learning designed to stretch the participants’ critical thinking and leadership skills. Participants will learn about a wide range of topics impacting Ontario County, ranging from our vibrant food scene, local government, and community health, all while developing stronger core leadership skills,” added Michelle Pedzich, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Canandaigua National Bank & Trust and a LeadOn steering committee member. “This is no ordinary leadership program.”
There is a $1,700 tuition fee, but Katie Panara, LeadOn program administrator, noted that scholarships are available. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust and Constellation Brands are program sponsors.
“Constellation Brands is excited about the impact the Leadership Ontario program will have on our community,” said Lynn Quayle, community affairs manager for Constellation Brands.
Dello Stritto and Panara said LeadOn is looking for diverse group of people in the first class. The program likely will start in late September. The deadline to apply is March 31 at leadershipontario.org.
“I think we are looking at 15-20 people the first year. That is a good, manageable number who want to learn about the different faces of the county,” Dello Stritto said. “The first year will be heavy on the leadership development. We will fine tune this and make it is the best experience out of the gate.”
“We are looking for today’s leaders to bring to the table all they have to offer to the future leaders,” Panara added. “We hope people who complete the program will come back and mentor future classes.”
Ethan Fogg, executive director of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce and steering committee member, views LeadOn as important for the future of the county.
“The access, insights, and opportunities brought together by LeadOn will prepare current and emerging influencers in our county’s culture and economy for a bright and prosperous future,” he said.