CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County has joined the growing list of counties allowing more youths to hunt deer this fall.
At its meeting Thursday, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a local law lowering the minimum age from 14 to 12. It is part of a state Department of Environmental Conservation pilot program, but counties have to opt in.
Until recently, New York was the only state in the nation that didn’t allow 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with firearms (shotgun or rifle) or crossbow. They could do so with a bow and arrow.
There are some restrictions to the local law:
• Hunters 12 and 13 must be supervised by a licensed adult hunter, 21 and older, with at least three years of hunting experience.
• Younger hunters have to be at ground level, meaning they can’t hunt from a tree stand.
• Unless there are state or federal laws to the contrary, the younger hunters can shoot a deer with a firearm or crossbow, but not a bear.
In other board action:
• SEARCH COMMITTEE — The board approved a search committee to find a successor to Mike Manikowski, the county’s longtime economic developer. He is retiring at the end of the year.
The committee will be chaired by Canadice Supervisor Kris Singer. Also on the panel are supervisors Dave Baker (city of Canandaigua), Mark Venuti (town of Geneva) and Dan Marshall (South Bristol); Joseph Bridgeford, board member for the county Economic Development Corp.; Sage Gerling, Geneva city manager; and Chris DeBolt, county administrator.
The committee will review resumes and interview the top candidates before making a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors later this year.
Ide Marshall, senior human resources associate for the county, will serve as committee liaison and be a non-voting member of the committee.
• YOUTH BOARD — Eleanor Brooks of Gorham and Charmagne Miller of Canandaigua were appointed to three-year terms on the county Youth Board.
• SITE CHANGE — The board will hold its Aug. 26 meeting at the Ontario County Park (Wilson Lodge) in South Bristol.
The board has traditionally held one meeting per year at a site not in Canandaigua or Hopewell, although it did not do so last year due to COVID-19.