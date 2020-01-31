CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County may look to increase its scope of services with a Long Island engineering firm for county landfill matters.
The Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will consider motions Monday related to SCS Engineers of Suffern for consulting service related to the county’s 389-acre landfill in the town of Seneca.
The first would seek approval of a no-cost time extension of an expired contract with SCS Engineers to perform an analysis of the landfill’s solid waste infrastructure and assets. The firm also was asked to do a detailed look at existing programming and event structures. Both would be done to provide guidance and recommendations for a solid waste strategic plan. That contact expired Dec. 31 and funds remain to extend the contract another year at no additional charge to allow completion of the work.
The second would authorize a new contract with SCS Engineers for on-demand services related to ongoing construction and operation of the landfill by Casella Waste Services at a cost not to exceed $25,000. The proposed contract would run from Feb. 13 to Dec. 31, with the possibility of a no-cost time extension of up to six months.
Casella and the county agreed in 2003 to enter into an Operation, Management and Lease agreement for the landfill. Casella employs its own engineers as well as outside consultants to address the numerous complex technical and regulatory compliance issues related to landfill construction and operation.
The motion notes that the county is periodically required to assess and make decisions regarding the same complex issues, requiring the assistance of qualified experts in order to foster a better informed and balanced decision making process.
In other agenda items, the committee will:
• Consider authorizing a contract with Impact Earth of Rochester for $1,500 to do a pumpkin collection event Nov. 7 at three locations throughout the county, removing those organics from being deposited in the landfill.
• Consider a contract with EWaste+ of Victor to conduct two electronic waste collection days in 2020 at a cost of $50,000 and a contract with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County to do educational outreach, marketing and registration for the two e-waste collection days at a cost of $16,530.
• Consider authorizing the county to sign a memorandum of understanding with the GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee of Batavia to participate in its Western Central New York Materials Exchange Program, a collaborative effort to provide businesses and industries an outlet for the exchange of production waste products or unused material in lieu of landfilling.
All of the proposed steps are in accordance with county’s Solid Waste Management Plan, which has goals of more recycling, reuse and diversion of material from the landfill. The landfill is unofficially scheduled to close in 2028.