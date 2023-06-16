CANANDAIGUA — The future of the county landfill is becoming a more prominent topic for the Ontario County Board of Supervisors.
The landfill’s state operating permit expires in 2028, which is when the 389-acre facility in the town of Seneca is expected to be at capacity. The Seneca Town Board voted unanimously to recommend closing the landfill, although the final decision will be made by the Board of Supervisors.
At Monday’s Planning & Environmental Quality Committee meeting, members voted 6-0 to support a proposal from County Administrator Chris DeBolt to hire a consultant to aid in the decision-making process. That recommendation goes to the full board for a final vote June 22.
In response to a request for proposals, DeBolt said a committee reviewed the submissions, and he joined them in recommending that MSW Consultants of Orlando, Fla., be hired for $195,000.
The landfill is owned by the county, but operated under contract by Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC. The site also includes a materials recovery facility for recycling and a landfill gas-to-energy plant operated by a separate company.
“They are very well qualified and should serve us well,” said committee member and Seneca Supervisor Drew Wickham, who was part of the screening team that reviewed the proposals.
Another committee member, West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell, said some of the sub-contractors that MSW likely will use have done business with Casella in the past.
“I don’t see a problem. I just want to make you aware of that,” Campbell said.
“I feel they use a scientific approach and are very detail-oriented,” added committee chairman and Manchester Supervisor David Phillips. “They will give us the facts needed for us to make a decision on the landfill’s future.”
A work session on the landfill and MSW’s involvement will be held for the full board at 5:30 p.m. June 22, prior to the regular board meeting. County Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Carla Jordan will participate in that session.
In other matters:
• REPORTS — Landfill General Manager Brian Sanders showed committee members a map of the landfill and identified areas where waste will be excavated and reburied before a 9.6-acre section in the southwest corner is covered and given a final cap. He added that preparatory work has begun for construction of the last waste deposit cell at the landfill. Construction of the cell will begin in 2024.
Meanwhile, Jordan said 144 used mattresses were recycled at a recent event, and all 110 backyard composting kits ordered have been sold. She said a paper-shredding event is planned for Saturday at the Bristol Highway Department and 114 people have preregistered to bring a maximum of five boxes of paper to shred.