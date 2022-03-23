CANANDAIGUA — Since 1974, Ontario County has passed more than a dozen local laws regulating solid waste and recycling.
Those laws may be combined into a single, new ordinance this year.
The wheels were set in motion at the county Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee meeting Monday afternoon.
Carla Jordan, the county’s director of the Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, and county attorney Holly Adams gave the committee a presentation on the numerous local laws passed since 1974, many of them in the 1990s.
“We’re looking to fill gaps in these laws, eliminate what is no longer relevant, and incorporate new solid waste regulations,” Jordan said.
Some of the local laws now on the books deal with recycling and the importation of solid waste from outside the county that is brought to the Ontario County Landfill in Seneca.
Work on a single, all-encompassing piece of legislation will begin immediately, and the hope is that it will be ready for adoption by the end of summer.
Also Monday:
• NO MIXING — Committee members discussed communicating with waste haulers that work in the county to make sure they do not mix recyclable materials with regular solid waste.
• REPORT — In his monthly report, Landfill Manager Brian Sanders said the state Department of Environmental Conservation has given Casella Waste Systems the go-ahead to deposit solid waste in a new cell at the Routes 5&20 facility. He said that will begin when some final cover work is completed.
Sanders said cleanup of the landfill site, and along Routes 5&20, is planned soon. He said Casella is having trouble finding people to work on the cleanup crews, but the company will do the best it can with available staff.