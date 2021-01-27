CANANDAIGUA — Charging stations for electric vehicles could be scattered throughout Ontario County soon.
The county Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee will meet in special session at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to consider a resolution that could lead to a state grant for the charging stations.
The committee will consider a motion approving a memorandum of understanding with ChargePoint Inc. of Campbell, Calif., to participate in an application to the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency for a grant to acquire the stations. If approved by the committee, the resolution would to the full board for final approval.
