CANANDAIGUA — Each year, the Ontario County Office for the Aging has decorated a holiday tree in the lobby, sprinkled with ornaments holding the wishes of community seniors in need. This program provides the opportunity for individuals or groups to purchase a gift for an older adult who may be alone for the holidays.
This year, in light of COVID-19 precautions, the tree has gone virtual.
To participate in the Ontario Office for the Aging’s virtual tree decorating, visit www.co.ontario.ny.us/1885/2020-Gift-Giving-Tree.
Clicking on an ornament will give you the wish list of an older adult. There are many seniors waiting for a gift.
Frequently requested gifts are slippers, blankets, sheet sets, socks, towels, pillows, comforters, chocolates, cookies, stamps, gift cards and pet treats.
Gifts are to be returned to the Office for the Aging by Dec. 9 to ensure delivery by the holidays.
If you are unable to participate virtually, call Tammy at (585) 396-4046 for assistance.