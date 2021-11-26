CANANDAIGUA — With grant money at stake to extend broadband service, Ontario County officials are urging residents and business owners to take part in a survey.
The New York State Broadband Assessment project is mapping data on high-speed internet availability in every county. People are being asked to take a short survey at empirestatebroadband.com, which includes an optional computer speed test.
“While we encourage all residents and businesses to participate, it is especially important to participate in the survey if you don’t have broadband access at your home or business, or what you have does not meet your needs,” county Administrator Chris DeBolt said.
County Planner Tom Harvey said the approach by state and federal governments for years is to assume an entire census block is served if just one resident reports having broadband service.
“That methodology works in urban and highly developed areas, but not in rural areas where census tracts tend to be much larger,” Harvey said. “It is our opinion that much greater areas of Ontario County do not have broadband available than what is shown on federal inventory maps.”
Harvey said when the county updated its agricultural enhancement plan two years ago, officials heard many rural businesses and residents did not have high-speed internet.
“That is important, because much of the grant funding available to extend broadband service is only available for what the state and federal governments consider unserved areas,” he said.
The survey needs to be taken by Dec. 31. As of last week, 156 survey responses had been received from Ontario County.
The state Department of Public Service has contracted with Penfield-based ECC Technologies to gather data through the survey.
Harvey said people can do the survey online, without the speed test, at their local library. The county is working with the Pioneer Library System and posting fliers in municipal offices in the county.
People who want a paper survey can contact the county Planning Department at (585) 396-4455. All responses are confidential.
“Ontario County wants to take advantage of the state effort and make sure it comes up with accurate information,” Harvey said.