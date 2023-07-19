GENEVA — An open house to learn about Ontario County’s parks and recreation master plan is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. July 27 at Finger Lakes Community College’s Geneva campus, 63 Pulteney St.
Attendees can learn about the planning process and provide feedback on county recreational facilities and offerings. The feedback will be used to form the master plan, which is under development.
The Ontario County parks system includes seven recreational spaces owned and maintained by the county. The county works to make recreational and educational opportunities available to all members of the public, and the master plan will direct future parks and recreation planning, programming, and development for the next 10-20 years.
In addition to the open house, residents can provide input through a survey that covers issues such as barriers to participation, facility needs, user satisfaction, and public outreach. Accessed the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/OntarioCoParks.
For more information about the master plan, residents can contact senior county Planner Thomas Lyon at thomas.lyon@ontariocountyny.gov or 585-396-9698.