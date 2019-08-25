HOPEWELL — Ontario County shoppers will not have to pay 5 cents to get a paper bag from a store come next March.
At its meeting Thursday night, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously backed a resolution opposing a paper bag fee in the county. The state’s recent ban on plastic bags included the option of having consumers pay 5 cents per paper bag, but gave counties the option to opt out of the program once the use of plastic bags ends in March 2020.
In the resolution, the board said it did not wish to increase the cost of living for county residents and will promote the use of reusable bags through other means. Board members said the nickel charge would place a major burden on small businesses.
Through waste reduction and reuse goals in the county’s solid waste management plan, the county will continue to distribute reusable bags at public events.
Carla Jordan, director of the county’s Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, said thousands of reusable bags have been given out at the recent county fair, to libraries, to citizens groups that ask, and at the Department of Motor Vehicles. There are plans to make them available at food kitchens and other locations in the future.
In other board matters:
• HUMANE SOCIETY FINE — The board unanimously approved a resolution to pay a $15,000 fine for violations at the county Humane Society’s animal-cremation operations.
Brian Young, deputy county administrator, said the society — in the past — didn’t have state crematory incinerator operator certification and failed to do annual inspections of the crematory and associated annual reports. The county will be reimbursed by the society.
Young noted that corrections have been made since being notified of the violations by the state.
• REAPPOINTMENT — The board unanimously reappointed Robin Johnson as the county’s director of real property tax services. Her new term will run through September 2025.
• MEETING — The board’s Oct. 3 meeting will be at the Farmington Town Hall.
