CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is preparing a local law requiring private waste haulers to register and provide quarterly data reports on what they collect.
In preparation for that, the county Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee voted Monday to recommend contracting with a Canadian firm to provide web-based hauler registration and data-collection services.
The committee voted 6-0 to approve a deal with Winnipeg-based Emerge Knowledge for use of its Re-TRAC Connect system. The first-year price tag is $19,070. Subsequent years would cost $7,420 a year.
“Eighty percent of residential and commercial waste hauling is done by private haulers,” county Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Carla Jordan said at Monday’s meeting. “In order for us to plan for our future of waste management, we need to know how much waste is picked up and where it goes. There is a requirement that private haulers must make quarterly reports, but it is not enforced. This is a prelude to a local law on licensing and reporting.”
Jordan said it would take about six months to set up, and be coordinated with approval of the proposed local law.
The motion now goes to the full board for final approval.
In other matters:
• LANDFILL — The committee gave consent to Casella Waste Systems, operator of the Ontario County Landfill in Seneca, to apply to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for permission to do construction work at the Routes 5&20 facility from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Normally, Casella is allowed to be open for three hours on Saturdays and must be closed Sundays. The request covers construction work only, and not additional waste deposits.
• EXTENSION — Jordan said the DEC is extending the time to make comments on proposed amendments to the Part 360 solid waste regulations until Aug. 24.
“We will take them up on that and have our comments ready for committee review on its next agenda,” Jordan said.
• MATTRESSES — The county Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Department received approval to schedule a mattress recycling event Sept. 24 at the county landfill. Jordan said the state will pay half the cost. Triad Recycling of Tonawanda will conduct the recycling. Details are being finalized.
• COMPOSTING — Jordan said 168 of the 300 backyard composting kits that were available were given away at a recent event. She said the department will schedule another event in the fall to see if homeowners will scoop up the remaining stock.