CANANDAIGUA — The Richmond Town Board is opposed to the Genesee Valley Conservancy buying 261 acres of wetland near Honeoye Lake, saying an easement would be a better option.
Last Thursday(Oct. 27), the Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality committee. Meeting in special session, the panel voted unanimously in favor of a resolution opposing the sale. There was little discussion.
However, at the full Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Rich Russell, R-Canandaigua, asked to lay the motion over for more discussion, delaying a vote on the committee resolution.
The Geneseo-based Conservancy has a tentative agreement in place with the owner of the 261 acres. The purchase price is not being revealed, although Conservancy director Benjamin Gajewski said that it is triple figures. Opposition from the Richmond Town Board would doom the sale, Gajewski said.
He explained the purchase would bring together several private and public conservation efforts that have spanned several decades.
“These parcels would connect parts of Honeoye Creek Wildlife Management Area to the Taylor Marsh Preserve, owned by the Bergen Swamp (Preservation) Society,” Gajewski said.
He said preservation would benefit the town by serving to help manage storm water and flooding, while allowing public access.
Richmond Supervisor Daryl Marshall said the Town Board supports the conservation of the 261 acres — “and there are ways to do so without removing property from the tax rolls,” Marshall said.
He pointed out that there are other land parcels bordering this wildlife management area that are protected by a conservation easement.
“That was the Town Board’s request,” Marshall said. “If the desire truly was to protect these resources, then do it through an easement.”
Marshall said another option the town could support is to require the state Department of Environmental Conservation to put the 261 acres on Tax Roll 3, meaning the DEC would set a fair assessed value on the property and property taxes would be paid accordingly.
“With this, landowners could transfer their property, the land would be protected, and our small community wouldn’t be penalized with an additional tax burden,” Marshall said. “This proposed acquisition by the Conservancy would bring the total assessed value of property exempt from property taxes owned by the DEC and not-for-profit preservation groups to nearly $2 million in the town of Richmond. The financial impact would cost the town of Richmond, Honeoye Central School District, the fire district, and Ontario County nearly $50,000 annually in lost property tax revenue.”
He said the town also supports public access to property, noting the town owns and maintains Sandy Bottom Park at the north end of Honeoye Lake. In addition to the town park, there is an additional 3,000 acres of land with public access in the town.
“I feel the town would support this acquisition if NYSDEC would agree to put this property on Tax Roll 3 and pay their taxes,” Marshall said.
County Planning Director Tom Harvey cited Section 532-g of the state’s Real Property Tax Law. That provisions says the state is required to pay taxes on land it owns in the towns of Canadice, Conesus and Richmond for land acquired by the state in those towns on or after Dec. 15, 1989.