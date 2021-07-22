CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials are looking to fill several openings on the county Planning Board.
The board reviews property development applications, planning reports, and code amendments for potential county-wide and/or intermunicipal impact. It also makes recommendations to local municipal boards.
The board meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at 20 Ontario St.
Officials said serving on the Planning Board is an opportunity to learn about planning and zoning rules, and procedures. Members can give subject matter expertise on agriculture, tourism, historic preservation, transportation, economic development, or environmental preservation into the board review process.
Current openings include representatives from the towns of Seneca, West Bloomfield, Naples and Victor (including the villages of Naples and Victor), and two at-large alternate members open to any county resident. Those interested should send a letter of interest to Linda Phillips at linda.phillips@ontariocountyny.gov.
More information on the board is available at co.ontario.ny.us/516/Ontario-County-Planning-Board, or by contacting Phillips — staff support to the board — at (585) 396-4050 or linda.phillips@ontariocountyny.gov.
Past Planning Board agendas and minutes are available at co.ontario.ny.us/agendacenter.