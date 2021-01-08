CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Planning Board is looking for residents to fill several vacancies on the board.
Representatives are being sought from the town of Seneca, city of Canandaigua, and town of Manchester, including the villages of Clifton Springs, Manchester, and Shortsville. Spots for two at-large alternate members also are open.
The board reviews development applications, planning reports, and code amendments for potential county-wide or intermunicipal impact. The county board also makes recommendations to local municipal boards.
The planning board has meetings the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The board is now having hybrid (virtual/in-person) meetings and will return to all in-person meetings at 20 Ontario St. in Canandaigua when the emergency executive order allowing virtual meeting participation expires.
County officials said serving on the planning board is an opportunity to learn about planning and zoning rules and procedures, and to interject subject matter expertise in agriculture, tourism, historic preservation, transportation, economic development, or environmental preservation into the board’s review process.
County residents can send a letter of interest to Linda Phillips at linda.phillips@ontariocountyny.gov.
More information on the Ontario County Planning Board is available at co.ontario.ny.us/516/Ontario-County-Planning-Board, or by contacting Phillips by email or at (585) 396-4050.