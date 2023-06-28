CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials are seeking residents to fill openings on the county Planning Board.
The board reviews development applications, planning reports, and code amendments for potential county-wide or intermunicipal impact and makes recommendations to local municipal boards. The board meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 20 Ontario St.
There are openings from the towns of Seneca, West Bloomfield, Naples, and Victor, including the villages of Naples and Victor. Two at-large alternate members can include any county resident.
Serving on the board is an opportunity to learn about planning and zoning rules and procedures, and to interject subject matter expertise in agriculture, tourism, historic preservation, transportation, economic development, or environmental preservation to the board’s review process.
People interested in serving on the board should send a letter of interest to Linda Phillips at linda.phillips@ontariocountyny.gov.
More information on the board is available at co.ontario.ny.us/516/Ontario-County-Planning-Board or by contacting Phillips at her email address or 585-396-4050.
Past Planning Board agendas and minutes are available at co.ontario.ny.us/agendacenter.