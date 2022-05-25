CANANDAIGUA — Several members of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee have concerns about the state’s Clean Energy and Climate Smart Community programs. Those concerns are related to possible mandates on energy-related infrastructure that could be costly to homeowners and county taxpayers.
Nonetheless, committee members voted unanimously Monday to “sign on” to the program, which is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, to be able to score points, thus improving access to state grant money for energy-efficient improvements countywide.
That motion goes to the full board for a June 2 vote. If approved, the county would be able to obtain technical assistance from a clean energy coordinator at no cost. That coordinator would be a staff member of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council.
The two programs are designed to assist communities in planning and implementing projects in preparing for the impacts of climate change. The 2019 New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act established goals for de-carbonizing the state’s economy, created the Climate Action Council, and directed that panel to craft a plan to achieve those goals.
That draft scoping plan has been released. It calls for making “significant” funds available for the county to implement clean energy projects approved by NYSERDA and to transition from recommending clean energy and climate smart action and funding to incorporating such actions as “regulatory mandates” for municipalities. Some of the actions mentioned are building energy-efficiency improvements, projects centered on alternative energy, solid-waste and recycling programs, training for code enforcement, planning and zoning staff, and education programs for the general public.
It was the part about regulatory mandates that generated concern from committee members David Phillips of Manchester, William Namestnik of Hopewell, and Fred Lightfoote of Gorham.
“Has a cost-benefit analysis been done to see if these programs will benefit residents?” Phillips asked. “It looks like some of the things they propose are doing away with fossil-fuel furnaces, and I wonder what they plan to do with the used batteries for vehicles. It doesn’t look like the technology is there yet for some of these things. Will this make code enforcement people an enforcement police that can go into homes to check things? I’m uncomfortable with much of this, especially mandates and regulations. Will they try to destroy one community in order to build another without specifics?”
Committee chairman Drew Wickham of Seneca said while the resolution will allow the county to earn points toward improving its chances for grants, he agreed with others that mandates and new regulations could be costly.
Lightfoote questioned whether the push for solar and wind energy will put pressure on agricultural land to switch from food production to sites for large wind and solar farms.
County Planner Tom Harvey agreed that the programs, as written, have “very ambitious goals, but are they feasible, practical and affordable.” He said up to 300,000 of the county’s 424,000 acres of agricultural land could be targeted for solar farms. “They are also talking about a surcharge on vehicles powered by fossil fuels. That would hurt low- to moderate-income rural people who have those vehicles and can’t afford an electric vehicle.”
Wickham asked Harvey to formalize his concerns and send them to committee members to analyze as a prelude to forwarding those comments to NYSERDA.
In the end, Wickham, Namestnik, Lightfoote, Phillips and Mark Venuti of Geneva voted in favor of the resolution, with no commitment other than seeking points toward seek grant funding for unspecified future projects.