CANANDAIGUA — The fourth annual Ontario County Citizens Academy begins April 14, with six sessions planned from 6 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday.
The academy, which is free to county residents 18 and older, is designed to give people an insider’s view of county operations and services.
“The citizens academy provides an excellent forum for residents to engage with county staff in a relaxed atmosphere and learn about the vital role that county government plays in their everyday life,” county Administrator Mary Krause said in a press release. “Graduates of the academy become ‘ambassadors’ who we hope will share knowledge gained about our programs and services with friends and neighbors.”
The program includes presentations by department leaders, tours of county facilities, and a light dinner. Participants are expected to attend all six sessions.
To register, go to co.ontario.ny.us/citizensacademy or call the county administrator’s office at (585) 396-4400 by April 7. Registration begins Sunday (March 1).
Due to its popularity, early registration is strongly recommended.