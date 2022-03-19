CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County wants to keep computers, monitors, TVs, keyboards and other electronic equipment out of the landfill. That goes for household hazardous waste too, stuff like paint and tires.
Residents living in the county have options.
The county’s Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management has scheduled e-waste collection events for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at the Farmington Town Highway Facility and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Ontario County Landfill, along with collection events for household hazardous waste for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the landfill and Sept. 10 at the Bristol Town Highway Department.
People also will be able to dispose of old vehicle tires at three events this year: from 8-11 a.m. May 14 at Seneca Town Hall, July 16 at the Manchester Town Highway Department, and Sept. 17 at Richmond Town Hall.
Registration is required by visiting OntarioCountyRecycles.org.
The county Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee will iron out details for all those events, as well as considering motions to contract with various entities to help with each of them, when it meets Monday afternoon.