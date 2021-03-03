CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is planning three used-tire, two electronic-waste and at least one household hazardous waste collections in 2021.
While the dates have not yet been set, the first steps toward offering the events was taken at the March 1 meeting of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee.
The panel voted to approve a contract with the county Soil & Water Conservation District to administer three used-tire collection events at various dates and locations. The district will provide pre-registration, day of check-in and hauling services contracting for tire disposal events at a cost of $17,000. Those events are aimed at disposing of basic car and truck tires properly; tractor or larger tires won’t be accepted.
Tires are not allowed to be disposed of at any Region 8 landfill, and the removal of waste tires is an important effort in preventing illegal dumping and keeping the county’s natural water resources clean. Tire disposal is part of the county’s solid waste management plan too.
The committee also approved a motion to contract with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County to handle two e-waste collection events in 2021 at a cost of $12,000. State legislation prohibits the disposal of electronic waste in landfills; CCE officials said they have seen that trend on the rise. The organization would provide educational outreach, marketing and registration services for the two events.
On a related note, committee members approved a contract with EWASTE+ of Victor to collect and dispose of the e-waste at a cost not to exceed $50,000.
The resolutions will now go to the full board for a final vote.
Also Monday, the committee was informed the county has been awarded a $21,682.97 grant from the Household Hazardous Waste State Assistance Program, through the state Department of Environmental Conservation, to help pay for a household hazardous waste collection event in 2021.