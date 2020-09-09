HOPEWELL — With some area police agencies having forums this month to comply with a state directive, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office will likely follow suit soon.
“We are working on having ours in October,” Sheriff Kevin Henderson said as part of a recent report. “We are going over our policies, but we are in good shape.”
The forums are part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which came earlier this year after Cuomo signed a number of police reforms bills passed by the state Legislature — largely in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis more than three months ago. Communities must have reform plans in place by April 1, 2021.
Henderson also reports the following statistics from August:
• The 911 Center processed 13,579 “events,” including 4,207 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,243 calls for emergency services, 423 for fire departments, 1,253 events for the Geneva Police Department and 1,709 for the Canandaigua PD.
Deputies responded to 30 calls for reported drug overdoses, using Narcan 11 times to revive people. While there were no overdose deaths last month, Henderson said investigations into two July deaths are ongoing
• There were 324 motor-vehicle crashes during the month, 41 resulting in injury but no fatalities. There were 104 property-damage only crashes, 44 car-deer collisions, seven vehicles in ditches, 29 rollover crashes and 14 hit-and-run crashes.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 14 calls during August, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 87 calls and made 14 larceny arrests. They also handled one disturbance, five complaints of dogs being left in vehicles, five motor-vehicle accidents, nine suspicious persons complaints, and three ambulance assists.
• The civil division attempted service on 217 papers and served 147, including 40 family court papers and 45 subpoenas. There were no evictions during the month.
The civil office received 25 warrants in August and closed out 32 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, completing 267 investigations so far this year. Henderson said the county clerk’s office is accepting applications again, and the sheriff’s office has received 69 new applications and started background checks.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor and South Bristol. Deputies issued 50 tickets in Canandaigua, 35 in Farmington, 7 in Geneva, 40 in Victor and 32 in South Bristol.
• There were 115 people (83 males and 32 females) remanded to the county jail. Another 44 people were held at the jail for centralized arraignment.
• The special investigations unit (narcotics) made six arrests last month, including the felony charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies checked on 43 sex offenders living in the county last month, including 37 address verifications, eight address changes, and three photo updates. People can check ontariosheriff.org to see if a sex offender is registered in the county.
• The sheriff’s office marine patrol, which covers Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes, received 82 calls in August. Deputies did one vessel inspection, 17 property checks, 13 assists to disabled boaters, seven vessel stops, responded to 21 hang-up 911 calls, 11 navigation hazards, 13 boater education sessions, one property-damage accident, and one check the welfare.