CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County has joined the fray when it comes to asylum seekers possibly coming to upstate counties from New York City.
In two committee meetings Wednesday, the county Board of Supervisors advanced a request for a housing and resource plan from the state and New York City to help guide the management of asylum seekers should they relocate to Ontario County.
“We are already working overtime to manage a housing crisis in Ontario County and are deeply concerned about recent New York state and New York City activities to transport asylum seekers to upstate counties like Ontario County, with no detailed plan for how these individuals will be humanely managed,” board Chairman Todd Campbell said in a press release.
During meetings of the board’s Government Operations and Insurance and the Ways and Means committees, members passed a resolution that will be voted on at the June 1 Board of Supervisors meeting. The resolution expresses concern about a plan — or lack of one — for relocating asylum seekers from New York City to Ontario County.
County officials said the county’s current housing shortage, including a shortage for the homeless population, was cited among key reasons Ontario County seeks a detailed plan for placing and supporting asylum seekers reportedly being bused to upstate New York communities.
“An influx of asylum seekers would exacerbate our existing housing shortage and strain our communities and Department of Social Services,” Campbell said.
The resolutions says New York City has taken in more than 70,000 legal asylum seekers over the past year. It is estimated that the city is currently housing nearly 44,000 of those people.
Campbell said county officials have communicated with state officials about the desire for continued direct communication and coordination on asylum relocation to ensure county services and residents are prepared, should asylum seekers arrive in Ontario County.
“Today’s adopted resolution seeks assurances that before any relocation activities occur, New York City and New York state officials provide detailed plans around housing management and support for asylum seekers identified for placement in Ontario County,” Campbell said. “Ontario County officials also requested that the Board of Supervisors approve such plans before relocations occur.”
Neighboring Yates County declared a state of emergency Monday related to the immigrant issue, joining numerous other upstate counties that have expressed concern over the issue.