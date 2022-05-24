CANANDAIGUA — After two years of planning and a delayed start due to Covid-19, the first Leadership Ontario cohort is nearing completion of the program and applications are being accepted for the next cohort this fall.
Leadership Ontario, also called LeadOn, is a leadership development initiative for those who live and/or work in Ontario County. The 16 participants for the inaugural year traveled throughout the county, strengthening their leadership skills and exploring critical issues facing the area.
The program is administered by The Partnership for Ontario County, an independent non-profit based in Canandaigua that seeks to create, support and administer alliances to cultivate positive social change.
“I’ve met dozens of leaders in Ontario County through this program and my new network makes me feel much more confident in my ability to find a way to get involved and make a difference in my community,” said Sue Munn, senior vice president and market manager for Audacy Rochester.
The last day of the program for the first cohort is June 10. Program days varied from tourism and arts, innovation in agriculture and education, understanding county government, and more.
Each day presented the group with an in-depth look into county demographics, the connection between the private and public sectors, and increased appreciation for community assets and resources.
Program participants were from professional and geographically diverse backgrounds. They not only developed an increased awareness of their own leadership style, but were also able to strengthen their employer’s connection to the county.
“Leadership Ontario came at a perfect time in my career, as I had just begun taking on a larger leadership role within my organization,” added Craig Gingerich, vice president and financial advisor at Sage Rutty & Company. “The leadership training has been invaluable to my growth as a leader and I really enjoy having the backdrop of seeing these lessons in action as we rotate to organizations around the county.”
As the first cohort comes to a close, the Partnership is taking applications for the second cohort scheduled to start in September and end next June. Applications are due May 31, and tentative program dates for year two will be listed at LeadershipOntario.org; space is limited to 20 candidates.
The program includes 12 full-day sessions, including a two-day kickoff retreat and graduation. Candidates must be 18 or older, have an interest in public or community service, and a willingness to “pay it forward” by promoting the program and participating in future years.
Applicants must have the support of the business or organization they represent and attend an interview.
Tuition for Leadership Ontario is $1,700. Applicants are encouraged to seek a financial sponsor, and scholarships are available through program sponsors.
Ontario County is the founding sponsor with support from Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The Leadership Ontario Steering Committee welcomes additional sponsors to defray costs.
For more information, email tracey@partnershipoc.org or call (585) 396-4554.