VICTOR — The chair of the Ontario County Republican Committee hopes to play a role in strengthening the party in her new leadership position for a state organization.
Trisha Turner is the new president of the National Federation of Republican Women after being elected by the organization’s members. She will serve a two-year term.
Turner, of Victor, has been serving as the organization’s 7th Judicial District chapter leader.
“(The NFRW leadership) asked me if I would consider president,” said Turner, a former special education teacher.
She wants to help bring a Republican back into the governor’s mansion and help Republicans gain seats in the state Assembly and Senate, both of which are controlled by Democrats. Turner said many people, not just Republicans, are upset with the direction of the state under Cuomo and a Legislature she said is now dominated by the far left of the Democratic Party.
“Honestly, there’s a lot of people who are unhappy with the direction of the state and country,” she said. “People are calling me, asking how they can make a difference. They feel we’re going in a terrible direction in the state. It’s crumbling, and people are concerned.”
Turner said there are issues Republicans can win in a state that has become increasingly blue, including public safety and security. She points to issues such as bail reform — which she agreed was needed, but has gone too far — and what she called police de-funding efforts.
“People are fleeing the cities because they’re not safe anymore,” she said.
Turner said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and his support of a left-leaning agenda in the Legislature give the GOP a legitimate chance to capture the governor’s seat, which Republicans have not held since George Pataki stepped down in 2006.
“I think you’re going to see a Republican elected in 2022,” she said. “The governor’s seat is everything. I believe that we can win it. People have had enough.”
Turner hopes that as part of her presidency of the Republican Women organization she can encourage more females to join the GOP and consider running for office.
“That’s a goal of mine,” she said. “It could certainly be greater. This is a real passion for me to help women be comfortable in the political realm.”
Turner may be partisan, but she thinks politics can be a force for good.
“Politics is not about games,” she said. “It’s about people, about caring for people. That’s all I’ve ever cared about. It’s not for self interests.”
Turner said she hopes to bring some freshness to the state organization during her presidency and help it play an important role in advancing the GOP cause in New York.
“It’s exciting for me,” she said. “I’m looking forward to taking this organization and creating a voice for women.”
Turner also serves as Finger Lakes regional vice chair for the state party and president of the Ontario County Women’s Republican Club, which she said supports veterans in a number of ways, including raising money for the Honor Flight program and the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.