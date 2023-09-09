GENEVA — New York State Republican Chairman Ed Cox will be the special guest at the sixth annual Ontario County Republican Committee’s Constitution Day Dinner Sept. 15 at Club 86.
Cox, a corporate and finance lawyer, served as state Republican chair from 2009-19, when he was succeeded by Erie County Chair Nick Langworthy. Cox was reelected chair last year after Langworthy was elected to Congress.
Cox is married to Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of President Nixon and Pat Nixon.
“The Constitution Day Dinner is an annual event to meet and hear from
prominent leaders, candidates and office holders and to celebrate success on the local, state and national levels,” Ontario County Republican Committee Chair Trisha Turner said.
Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is observed officially on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
Tickets for the event must be bought in advance and are available until the event is sold out. A special VIP reception with Cox and others will take place from 5:30-6 p.m.
VIP tickets cost $99 and include dinner.
The dinner will get underway with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. Tickets for the dinner are $55 a person, $100 for couples, or $375 for tables of eight. Buy them online at www.ontariocountyrepublicancommittee.com. Send checks to Bonnie Ross, 6468 Vincent Hill Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
The following sponsorships are available: Gold, $1,000 (includes eight VIP tickets); Silver, $500 (four VIP tickets); and Bronze, $250 (two VIP tickets).
Contact Turner at 585-261-0737 for information on sponsorships.
The dinner will honor the Ontario County Republican of the Year. This year’s honoree is Annie Chwiecko, chair of the town of Gorham Republican Committee and First Vice President of the Ontario County Women’s Republican Club. Now retired, she formerly was a Community Representative for state Sen. Patrick Gallivan.
Also scheduled to attend the dinner are Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, state Sens. Pam Helming and Patrick Gallivan, state Assemblymembers Jeff Gallahan and Marjorie Byrnes, former Lt. Gov. candidate Alison Esposito, and former Attorney General candidate Michael Henry, as well as several local elected officials and candidates.