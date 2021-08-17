CANANDAIGUA — After seeing more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, Ontario County officials are making it mandatory — starting Wednesday — for county employees and members of the public to wear a face covering in county facilities.

"To protect the health and safety of our workforce and the community, we believe it is time to resume our face-covering protocol,” county Administrator Chris DeBolt said in a news release. "When the current increase in cases subsides and the county has returned to the low or moderate rate of community transmission, we will adjust the masking protocols accordingly."

See Wednesday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...