CANANDAIGUA — After seeing more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, Ontario County officials are making it mandatory — starting Wednesday — for county employees and members of the public to wear a face covering in county facilities.
"To protect the health and safety of our workforce and the community, we believe it is time to resume our face-covering protocol,” county Administrator Chris DeBolt said in a news release. "When the current increase in cases subsides and the county has returned to the low or moderate rate of community transmission, we will adjust the masking protocols accordingly."