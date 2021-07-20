GENEVA — Do you have old tires you want to get rid of?
Registration has begun for a residential tire recycling event for Ontario County residents.
Registrations will be accepted until Aug. 4 for the event, which will be 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the town of Geneva Recycling & Disposal Station, 32 White Springs Road.
The event is free for all county residents. A maximum of 10 tires per household will be permitted and those interested must preregister and bring identification to the site.
Only car and light truck tires will be accepted. They must be clean and free of debris. No tires on rims will be accepted and tires will not be accepted from commercial facilities.
To register, contact Ontario County Soil & Water Conservation District at (585) 396-1450.
Space is limited and registrations will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis.