CANANDAIGUA — Three weeks after a committee investigating allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County sheriff’s office issued a report, several county residents criticized the narrative for what they claim is its lack of detail.
“This report did absolutely nothing to shed any further light on the specifics of the allegations. The public wants more,” town of Canandaigua resident Sue Turner said during Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “We continue to be kept waiting and in the dark for the transparency and public disclosure that we have been assured would be forthcoming.”
Turner was referencing the report by what has been dubbed the 209 Committee that is chaired by West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell. Local Law 209 allows the board to appoint a committee with subpoena power to look into allegations of wrongdoing by county officials.
The committee had been meeting regularly since last fall, following the resignations of Undersheriff Dave Frasca and Sheriff Kevin Henderson about a month apart. Almost all of the committee’s work has been in executive session.
The report goes back to December 2020, when several complaints were made to an anonymous county hotline. They alleged issues related to sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior were investigated by the sheriff’s office under Henderson’s leadership, but not dealt with adequately.
Campbell said in late December of that year, Henderson made several requests to human resources and county administration to hear audio recordings of those complaints. Those requests were denied.
County officials took their concerns to the Board of Supervisors. The board hired outside counsel, Scott Rogoff, early last year, and Rogoff hired an independent human resources investigator to conduct a probe. Over the next five months, the investigator interviewed more than 70 current and former employees of the sheriff’s office.
Campbell said based on those interviews and other evidence, it was determined there was inappropriate behavior by Henderson and/or with his knowledge and consent, and by certain members of his administration.
Campbell gave a brief overview of the report at the April 2 board meeting, which was followed by an executive session. Although Campbell described it as a preliminary report at one time, he has not said if a more detailed report will be released to the public later.
City of Canandaigua resident Maria Bucci, whose guest appearance on the matter will appear in Monday’s edition of the Times, also took issue with the five-page report.
“A careful reading of the 209 Report does not lead one to conclude that Sheriff Henderson engaged in sexual harassment as was alluded to in statements made to the press by county officials last fall,” Bucci said at Thursday’s meeting. “Forcing the resignation of a popularly elected sheriff before the public was able to digest the facts of the case against him was just plain wrong. It felt then — and reads now — like a political hatchet job.”
Campbell, who is the board’s vice chairman, was in charge of Thursday’s meeting; board Chairman Jack Marren attended virtually. Campbell’s only reply to each of the three speakers was “thank you for your comments.”
Also criticizing the report Thursday was Phelps resident Beth Newell, who questioned if it was a rough draft and if a final draft would be coming later.
“This doesn’t shed any new light on the investigation and the earlier mention of upper-level officials who violated county policies,” Newell said. “What were their behaviors and actions? What policies were violated? Who were the officials involved? Your report must provide specifics.”
At the meeting three weeks ago, Bristol resident A.J. Magnan criticized the committee for what he called a lack of transparency. While he didn’t address Magnan specifically, Campbell said the public version of the report can’t mention the names of past or current employees other than Henderson and Frasca.