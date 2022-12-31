NEW BALTIMORE — Two Ontario County residents were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-87 in Greene County.
State police said the accident happened at approximately 5:30 after an oversized flatbed tractor-trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment became partially disabled in the right lane at mile marker 128.0, between exits 21B (Coxsackie) and 21A (Berkshire Spur). The truck was driven by Franz Dyck, 31, of Canada.
A certified escort vehicle traveling south with the tractor-trailer, driven by Randal J. Tillburg, 70, of Canandaigua, was positioned behind the flatbed with lights activated to warn approaching traffic of the hazard. Riding with Tillburg was a passenger, 68-year-old Diane M. Morgan of Victor.
The SUV Tillburg was driving was hit from behind by a minivan driven by Chaim M. Rosenberg, 34, of Monsey, Rockland County. The impact pinned the SUV between the guardrail and the tractor-trailer.
Police said Tillburg and Morgan were trapped in the SUV and had to be extricated by emergency responders. They were taken to Albany Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
Dyck and Rosenberg were not injured. Police said Rosenberg was issued two tickets unrelated to the crash, which remains under investigation.