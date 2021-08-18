CANANDAIGUA — After seeing more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, Ontario County officials are making it mandatory — starting today — for county employees and the public to wear a face covering in county facilities.
“To protect the health and safety of our workforce and the community, we believe it is time to resume our face-covering protocol,” county Administrator Chris DeBolt said in a news release. “When the current increase in cases subsides and the county has returned to the low or moderate rate of community transmission, we will adjust the masking protocols accordingly.”
The move marks a reinstatement of protocol first put in place during the initial coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. The policy was lifted in May 2021.
Over the past seven days, Ontario County Public Health has recorded 111 new cases for county residents ages 5 and over among unvaccinated and vaccinated people. The county’s level of community transmission is “substantial,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DeBolt and public health officials continue to ask the public to help control the spread of the virus.
“We continue to urge the entire community to take precautions to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated, wearing a face mask in public indoor spaces, and practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene,” DeBolt said. “COVID-19 is a community problem and it will take the entire community working together to combat the virus.”
The county will hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic from 4-8 p.m. today at the county transportation center on County Road 48 in Hopewell. It is open to those 12 and older.
“It is our sincere hope that our residents will understand and voluntarily comply with our mask policy. While no one wants to go back to mask wearing, it is imperative that we take low-impact precautionary measures now to counteract the recent increases in cases being seeing locally and across the nation,” DeBolt said. “If residents refuse to wear masks, we will be forced to not allow them into our facilities. We will do whatever we can to provide services to all residents of the county, but we cannot endanger the health of our staff or other members of the public in doing so.”
DeBolt said another reason for reinstating the mask policy is due to children going back to school next month.
“If we can take simple precautions now and slow the spread of the virus, we give our kids the best shot possible of having a normal school year,” he said. “If that means wearing a mask, as much as I personally don’t like one, I’ll do that in a heartbeat if it helps protect a member of the community and keeps kids in schools.”