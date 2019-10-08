PHELPS — The county has another roundabout.
The County Road 23/McIvor Road/Fort Hill intersection improvement project is mostly complete.
Barricades that limited vehicles to local-only traffic have been removed.
The project started in early June and finished slightly behind schedule, the county said on its website, due to early wet weather, delays in getting overhead utilities relocated and a shortage of some granite curb materials.
The county said the work included transforming the two-way stop-controlled intersection of County 23, McIvor Road and Fort Hill Road into a modern roundabout.
Keeler Construction of Auburn was the project contractor.
The intersection joins several others that have been converted to roundabouts in Ontario County.
“The elimination of the opportunity for T-bone or perpendicular crashes, which are the most deadly crashes at intersections, is the greatest asset of the roundabouts,” said the county. “Additionally, pedestrians only have to worry about vehicles coming from one direction, and once drivers avoid making a left turn, the benefits and ease of using a roundabout will discovered.”