CANANDAIGUA — Two public meetings have been scheduled as Ontario County and municipalities in the county update hazard mitigation plans.
County officials said the goal is to minimize long-term risks to human life and property from known hazards through effective mitigation.
The plans will focus on identifying flood risk and mitigation strategies, but also address other natural hazards such as wind, snow/ice storm, hail, extreme heat and cold, drought, lightning, tornado, wildfires, and human-caused hazards such as water-supply contamination and hazard materials events.
The county and each of the 26 cities, towns, and villages in the county are addressing plans. The meetings, at the county safety training facility on County Road 48 in Hopewell, will start at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 and 6 p.m. Oct. 24.
Members of the public are encouraged to complete a survey created by the plan update consultant, H2O Partners. The survey is available at https://tinyurl.com/OntarioCountyHMAPSurvey. Paper copies of the survey can be found at area libraries, city/town/village hall sites, and at Office for the Aging meal sites.
See the existing hazard mitigation plan at http://www.ontariocountyny.gov/911/Ontario-County-AHMP.