CANANDAIGUA — Household hazardous materials. E-waste. Tires. Shredding. Mattresses. Pumpkins.
Ontario County residents will be able to recycle all of those items during special collection events scheduled for 2023, each sponsored by the Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
Resolutions to schedule the events were approved by the Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee Feb. 6.
The tentative schedule:
Household hazardous waste — Two events are planned.
The first will be April 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ontario County Landfill in Seneca. Preregistration will be accepted from March 27 to April 20 by going to ontariocountyrecycles.org.
The second will be Sept. 16 from 7 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Farmington highway barn. Preregistration will be from to Aug. 14 to Sept.7 .
Electronic waste — Two collection events are set.
One is May 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bristol highway garage. Preregistration is April 24 to May 18.
The second collection is Oct. 14 at the landfill. Preregistration is from Sept. 18 to Oct. 12.
Tires — Three events are scheduled.
The first is May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Canandaigua town highway facility. Preregistration is April 17 to May 3.
A second event is July 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Bristol highway facility. Preregistration will be July 3 to July 19.
The last collection is Sept. 9 from 8-11 a.m. at the Gorham highway barn. Preregistration will be accepted from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6.
Shredding — Three paper-shredding events are scheduled.
The first is April 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the county transportation center in Hopewell. Preregistration is not required.
The second is June 17 from 8-11 a.m. at the Bristol highway facility. Preregistration will be from May 29 to June 15.
The final session will be Oct. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the county transportation center. Preregistration is not required.
Mattresses — People can recycle old mattresses on two occasions.
The first is June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Farmington highway facility. Preregistration is May 8 to June 1.
On Aug. 26, the Geneva town highway facility is the collection site from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Preregistration will be from July 31 to Aug.24.
Pumpkins — People will be able to dispose of pumpkins Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 at sites to be determined in Canandaigua and Geneva. Preregistration will not be required.
For more information on all of these collections, call 585-393-3090.