CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials once again are looking for a deputy administrator after the man appointed to the position recently had a change of heart.
The county Board of Supervisors, at its organizational meeting Thursday, rescinded the appointment of Sean Barry as deputy administrator. Barry was approved for the job in late November to replace Brian Young, who retired at the end of last year.
However, Barry decided recently he wanted to return to his job as the county’s chief information officer. In an email to the Times Wednesday, he called information technology a “field I love” and believes he can have a bigger impact in that role.
Barry made the decision after what county Administrator Chris DeBolt called considerable debate and discussion that included himself, Barry, and board chairman Jack Marren.
“I am still very honored that Chris asked me to be his deputy, and of course very appreciative that he, Jack, and the board were supportive of my decision,” Barry said.
DeBolt said he will put together a search committee for a new deputy administrator.
“We all had concerns about the void that would be left in IT if Sean moved over to the administration office, and I think in the end he just felt it was a better fit for him there (in IT) and better for the county overall,” DeBolt said by email. “I will admit that I’m both sad and relieved by this decision. I’m sad that Sean won’t be coming over to 20 Ontario and sharing an office with me, but I’m relieved that we don’t have to try and replace him as CIO, as those were going to be some incredibly large shoes to fill.”