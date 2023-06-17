CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is inviting residents to provide feedback on recreational offerings, current park conditions, and future improvements and projects by completing a survey.
The information received will inform the county for its parks and recreation master plan, which is now being developed.
“The parks and recreation master plan will be the first of its kind for Ontario County,” said Todd Campbell, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “It will help the county create a vision for its parks, guide the development of future park facilities and services, and identify and address gaps in the parks system.”
The Ontario County parks system includes seven recreational spaces owned and maintained by the county. The county works to make recreational and educational opportunities available to all members of the public, and the master plan will direct future parks and recreation planning, programming, and development.
Community members can provide their honest opinions about the county parks system in the survey. Questions will cover issues such as barriers to participation, facility needs, user satisfaction, and public outreach.
Survey results will inform the goals, objectives, and recommendations developed as part of the master plan.
“We encourage everyone to complete the survey,” Campbell said. “The recreational needs and interests of our community are important factors that will guide the planning process.”
Access the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/OntarioCoParks.
For more information about the master plan, residents can contact senior county Planner Thomas Lyon at thomas.lyon@ontariocountyny.gov or 585-396-9698.