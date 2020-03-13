HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Board of Elections has set dates and times for early voting in the Democratic presidential primary and 27th Congressional District special election.
Early voting will be at the current Board of Elections location, 2930 County Road 48 in Hopewell. It begins April 18 and ends April 26.
The voting hours are as follows: Saturday, April 18, 9 am. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, April 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, April 21, noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, April 22, noon to 8 p.m.; Thursday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, April 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In a joint statement, county election commissioners Charlie Evangelista and Mike Northrup said it is the goal of the Board of Elections that enrolled Democrats in the county have nine days to vote in the upcoming presidential primary, and registered voters in the 27th District will be able to vote early in the special Congressional election.
The 27th District includes the towns of Bristol and Canadice, the town and city of Canandaigua, and the towns of East Bloomfield, Farmington, part of Naples, Richmond, South Bristol, Victor, and West Bloomfield.
Early voting will utilize electronic poll books and on-demand printers.
Election Day for the presidential primary and special Congressional election is Tuesday, April 28, with voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at normal polling places.
People with questions can call the county Board of Elections at (585) 396-4005.