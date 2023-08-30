CANANDAIGUA — Four community meetings have been scheduled to discuss Ontario County’s housing study, which has resulted in the final draft report of a needs assessment.
County Administrator Chris DeBolt discussed the issue briefly during last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“September is going to be the month of housing,” DeBolt said. “Over the next several weeks we will be talking a lot about housing in the county ... and we will try to make some real progress for the community.”
County officials are working with the consulting firm Urban Partners of Philadelphia, which began the study last year. It included a survey that garnered numerous responses toward a comprehensive analysis of housing needs in the county. The analysis includes infrastructure, household size, income ranges, and ability to offer housing and transportation for jobs in the county. The draft report includes a section on homelessness in the county.
Read the 141-page report on the county website or at fltimes.com.
The community meetings are open to the public. They will cover goals, recommended strategies, and steps for addressing the county’s housing challenges.
Here is the schedule:
• Sept. 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m., South Bristol Town Hall.
• Sept. 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Finger Lakes Community College (Geneva Campus Center).
• Sept. 11, 5-7 p.m., Finger Lakes Community College (main campus).
• Sept. 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Manchester Town Hall.
The content will be the same for each meeting and include a question-and-answer session. County officials are asking people interested in attending the meetings to RSVP at EDCWeb@ontariocountyny.gov.
DeBolt said Urban Partners will conduct a presentation at the Sept. 14 Board of Supervisors meeting, and for board committees.
In other board matters:
• STOP DWI — Kate Ott, who was named director of public health recently, was appointed the county’s STOP-DWI coordinator. The public health department has overseen the STOP-DWI program for the last several years.
• PLANNING BOARD — Michael Woodruff of East Bloomfield was reappointed to another five-year term on the county Planning Board.