CANANDAIGUA — One of the candidates running for Ontario County sheriff has named a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office as his running mate.
“I could not be more pleased than to announce Bill Wellman as my undersheriff,” Silvio Palermo said in a news release.
Palermo is going up against sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione in a Republican Primary Election for sheriff June 28. Regardless of the outcome, Palermo will appear on the Conservative Party line in November.
Another candidate, retired state police Sgt. Steve Slavny, is running on the Democratic line in November.
Wellman is a criminal investigator with the sheriff’s office. Palermo noted that Wellman is a former sheriff’s office Police Benevolent Association president, a member of the PBA executive board and is knowledgeable when it comes to collective bargaining agreements and contract negotiations, disciplinary actions, and management rights.
“More importantly, he is respected by all for his measured, fair, and balanced decision-making,” Palermo said.
Wellman is serving his second term on the Phelps Town Board. He is deputy town supervisor.
“We have a lot of things to consider as we move the office forward — morale, caused by the resignation of the sheriff, departures of staff and key employees, and a general sense of instability are issues that we need to address moving forward,” Palermo said. “I know Bill Wellman will help me fix those things.”