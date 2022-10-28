CANANDAIGUA — It was nearly four years ago that Kevin Henderson — a longtime Ontario County deputy — was elected to succeed legendary Sheriff Phil Povero, who retired at the end of 2018 after more than 25 years as the county’s “top cop.”
Less than three years later, Henderson, dogged by allegations of poor leadership and misconduct in the sheriff’s office, resigned as did his undersheriff, Dave Frasca. Povero came out of retirement to serve as sheriff on an interim basis, which ends Dec. 31.
With the memories of Henderson’s brief, troubled tenure still fresh, the two men running for sheriff in the Nov. 8 election believe they are the right person for the job at this time — albeit for different reasons.
“With the exception of a two-year blip on the radar we just had, the Ontario County sheriff’s office has historically been one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the state ... and I am proud to have been part of it,” said sheriff’s Lt. Dave Cirencione, a 20-year veteran of the department.
“We have had SROs (school resource officers) in place for years, officers at Eastview Mall, and we were one of the first sheriff’s offices in the state — if not the first — to be accredited in every division,” he continued. “What we have done historically works well. We have always been on the cutting edge of technology while keeping the crime rate low. What we have been doing, at least over the 20 years of my career here, has been working and working well.”
Cirencione’s opponent, retired state police Sgt. Steve Slavny, believes now is the time to “break the mold” of leadership in the sheriff’s office coming from within.
“I’ve said this before: The wheel doesn’t need to be reinvented here. There are many people and personnel in place [at the sheriff’s office] to serve the public interest. This is about leadership, leadership style and accountability from the sheriff on down, and that thoroughly needs to be emphasized,” Slavny said.
“The mission statement is clear. It’s about how the sheriff supports that mission and supports the people doing the work of the mission,” he added. “It’s about new leadership, a new set of eyes. It’s hard for a person who has been nurtured by the system to change that system, as much as it needs to be changed to fully support the department and the people doing the job.”
Cirencione, commanding officer in the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division, believes his local ties make him the better candidate.
“I have a long background when it comes to community involvement, community investment, and relationships with local law enforcement ... by working the last 20-plus years in the sheriff’s office,” he said. “When serious cases happen in our neighboring communities, I am the guy they call.”
“Case in point: When the Seneca County sheriff’s office needs additional resources with a homicide near the [Ontario] county line, it’s my phone ringing at 5 in the morning,” Cirencione continued. “When three people are shot in Geneva and they are asking for resources from our department, I am the one who gets up and goes out. That is 20 years of working in public safety in this community talking.”
Slavny, who joined the state police in 1983 and was a trooper for six years before being promoted to sergeant, was stationed in Newark during his early years and worked in Wayne County during his time as a trooper. As a sergeant he was stationed in Jamestown, Horseheads and Henrietta, where he was a regional commander and worked closely with the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County sheriff’s office.
“I think I am more than qualified to meet the challenges of this department that either candidate for sheriff is going to face,” he said. “My training, experience and thirst for knowledge has well-equipped me to deal with those challenges.”
“I think my chances are good if the voters look at my record and look at the fact that having an outside set of eyes and perspective on this particular department is needed,” Slavny added. “I never go into a game thinking I am going to lose. That doesn’t mean I don’t think I’m an underdog. That just makes me want the job more.”
Cirencione, a Republican, said if elected he will work with closely with Povero for a smooth transition. He added that many of the issues seen during Henderson’s tenure — including a large number of deputies who left for other jobs — have been resolved.
“I was born in this county and worked in this county for the last 20 years. Local public safety has been my passion,” he said. “I have built positive relationships with the personnel in our schools, with hospitals, with fire and EMS, mental health ... and as a longtime member of the Geneva Fire Department. I am ready to take what I have learned in this job over the last 20 years and keep us going on the right track.”
Slavny, a Democrat, believes it is more about leadership than continuity in the sheriff’s office.
“As sheriff, I will be open to any and all personnel in the department and any thoughts they want to bring. They are going to know who their sheriff is, and who pats them on the back and who they answer to,” he said. “After all that, we are all answerable to the public and expected to do the job well, with respect and respectability. Not knowing every person is more of an advantage than not being wed to any personality. I am more wed to service.”